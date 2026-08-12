Colo. Gun Group Asks Court To Block Semiauto Law

By Rachel Konieczny ( August 12, 2026, 7:58 PM EDT) -- Colorado's official branch of the National Rifle Association urged a Colorado federal judge to block the enforcement of a new state law restricting ownership of certain semiautomatic firearms, writing the law "all but eliminates" law-abiding citizens' right to purchase the firearms....
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