Vaccine Challengers Slam Connecticut's 'One-Party Rule'

By Aaron Keller ( August 13, 2026, 6:31 PM EDT) -- Challengers to Connecticut's mandatory school vaccination laws have accused political leaders of exercising "one-party rule" over state government, claiming the House speaker, governor and attorney general, who are all Democrats, tweaked or defended state laws specifically to stymie their religious freedom claims....
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