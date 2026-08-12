Moving Co. Says Chubb Owes Coverage For Employee Theft

By Hope Patti ( August 12, 2026, 7:44 PM EDT) -- A moving company said its insurer wrongfully refused to cover a loss resulting from a former manager's fabrication of time sheets for an independent contractor in exchange for kickbacks, telling a Washington state court that the scheme triggered its policy's $2 million employee theft coverage....
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