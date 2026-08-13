8th Circ. Says Mid-Interview Deletions Allowed Phone Seizure

By Brandon Lowrey ( August 13, 2026, 10:34 PM EDT) -- An Eighth Circuit panel ruled that police did not violate the Fourth Amendment when they seized a phone from a South Dakota man accused of trying to trade vape pens to a 16-year-old for sex, saying they did not need a warrant because they saw him trying to delete evidence during an interview....
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