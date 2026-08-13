State Farm Attys Admit Filing Motions Full Of AI Hallucinations
By Jonathan Capriel ( August 13, 2026, 7:32 PM EDT) -- A law firm representing State Farm has admitted that its pretrial motions contained citations to nonexistent cases and legal quotes, errors that were seemingly "hallucinations" generated by AI software designed for lawyers and caught by the plaintiff's attorneys as they prepared for trial in a California state court case about fire damage coverage....
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