Paul Hastings, Goodwin Steering $4B Accelerant Take-Private

By Al Barbarino ( August 13, 2026, 6:08 PM EDT) -- Insurance exchange Accelerant said on Thursday it has agreed to be acquired by private equity firm Thoma Bravo in an all-cash deal that will take the company private at a more than $4 billion valuation, with Paul Hastings LLP and Goodwin Procter LLP taking lead roles in steering the transaction....
Law360 is on it, so you are, too.
A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.
A Law360 subscription includes features such as
- Daily newsletters
- Expert analysis
- Mobile app
- Advanced search
- Judge information
- Real-time alerts
- 450K+ searchable archived articles
And more!
Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.