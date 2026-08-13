Mich. Panel Says Rape-Shield Rules Don't Apply At Prelims
By Melanie Dorsey ( August 13, 2026, 4:18 PM EDT) -- A Michigan appellate panel ruled that the procedural requirements of the state's rape-shield law do not apply during preliminary examinations, finding that defendants in criminal sexual conduct cases do not have to file a written motion and offer of proof at that stage before seeking to introduce certain evidence of an accuser's past sexual conduct....
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