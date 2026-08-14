NRA Sues Denver Over Gun Carry Ban For Visitors

By MJ Koo ( August 14, 2026, 1:20 PM EDT) -- The National Rifle Association and two out-of-state gun owners have sued Denver and Colorado state officials in federal court, arguing that the combined effect of the state's residency requirement for concealed carry permits and the city's ban on open carry leaves nonresident visitors with no lawful means to carry a handgun for self-defense....
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