Fed Shouldn't Have State Banking 'Veto,' High Court Told
By Katryna Perera ( August 13, 2026, 11:04 PM EDT) -- Custodia Bank has received support from a pair of current and former senators and two other digital asset organizations in its fight with the Federal Reserve pending before the U.S. Supreme Court over a "master account."...
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