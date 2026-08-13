Former Colo. Hospital Director Claims Age Discrimination

By Rachel Konieczny ( August 13, 2026, 6:48 PM EDT) -- Operators of a Colorado behavioral health hospital discriminated against a 69-year-old former director of the facility by subjecting her to "excessive" scrutiny and retaliating against her for filing a grievance, the employee alleged in Colorado federal court....
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