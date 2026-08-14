Attys Looking To Justices To Resolve Design Patent 'Mess'

By Ryan Davis ( August 14, 2026, 10:36 PM EDT) -- Following a sharply divided order where the full Federal Circuit declined to reconsider the standards for design patent infringement, attorneys tell Law360 they hope the deep disagreements among the judges spur the U.S. Supreme Court to clear up precedent one called a "total mess."...
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