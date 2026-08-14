Mich. Panel Gives Dog New Chance In Euthanasia Fight

By Melanie Dorsey ( August 14, 2026, 6:43 PM EDT) -- A Michigan appeals court has overturned an order requiring a Port Huron woman to euthanize her dog after he bit off a guest's nose, ruling that a lower court applied the wrong standard when deciding whether the guest provoked the dog by putting her face inches away from the dog's face....
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