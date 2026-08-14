Can Texas, Nevada Replicate Delaware's Corporate Edge?
By Jarek Rutz ( August 14, 2026, 5:26 PM EDT) -- Texas and Nevada have spent the past few years rewriting corporate laws and building specialized business courts in an effort to challenge Delaware's long-standing dominance as the preferred home for U.S. companies. While a handful of high-profile corporations have already made the move, corporate law experts say creating another Delaware will require far more than new statutes and judges....
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