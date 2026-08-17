Virginia Hemp Cos. Lose Bid To Halt THC Cap

By Jonathan Capriel ( August 17, 2026, 9:07 PM EDT) -- A Virginia federal judge has refused to block a state law placing new potency caps on THC products, ruling that the hemp businesses opposing the law are unlikely to succeed with claims that the law constitutes an unconstitutional taking....
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