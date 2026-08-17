Nussbaum-Linked Firms' Ch. 11s Tossed For Bad Faith

By Ben Zigterman ( August 17, 2026, 6:18 PM EDT) -- A New York bankruptcy judge has dismissed the Chapter 11 cases of two commercial real estate law firms headed by Mark J. Nussbaum, finding their petitions were filed in bad faith and that the cases instead belonged in an assignment for the benefit of creditors process in New York state court....
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