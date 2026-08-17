Ch. 11 Dismissal Bid Fans Flames In Power Plant Control Fight

By Clara Geoghegan ( August 17, 2026, 8:46 PM EDT) -- Omnis Pleasants' parent company formally moved for dismissal of the West Virginia coal plant's Chapter 11 proceeding in Delaware, alleging the case was launched to gain an advantage in pending governance litigation with lenders tied to motivational speaker Tony Robbins....
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