Orrick Continues Finance Team Growth With DLA Piper Atty

By Andrea Keckley ( August 17, 2026, 12:46 PM EDT) -- Orrick Herrington & Sutcliffe LLP announced the latest addition to its structured finance team on Monday, touting the former DLA Piper attorney's experience with collateralized loan obligations and related leveraged loan warehouse facilities....
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