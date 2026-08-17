Treasury Plan Would Map Boundaries Of US Stablecoin Market

By Jon Hill ( August 17, 2026, 11:18 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of the Treasury on Monday floated a proposal to set standards for how and when payment stablecoins may enter the U.S. market, moving ahead on a key unfinished plank of the emerging federal regulatory framework for the stable-value tokens....
Law360 is on it, so you are, too.
A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.
A Law360 subscription includes features such as
- Daily newsletters
- Expert analysis
- Mobile app
- Advanced search
- Judge information
- Real-time alerts
- 450K+ searchable archived articles
And more!
Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.