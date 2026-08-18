NC Doc Gets Prison For Opioid Recovery Prescription Scheme
By Hayley Fowler ( August 18, 2026, 4:53 PM EDT) -- A federal judge has sentenced a North Carolina doctor to half a year in prison for letting administrative staff at a nonprofit where he worked as medical director use his credentials to prescribe the opioid use disorder medication buprenorphine to thousands of patients....
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