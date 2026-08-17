NYCBA Cautions Against Recording Nonclient Calls

By Emily Sawicki ( August 17, 2026, 4:46 PM EDT) -- New York City attorneys who have been granted permission may ethically use artificial intelligence to record, transcribe and summarize conversations with nonclients, according to the latest ethics guidance by the New York City Bar Association Monday, which added that just because they can doesn't mean they should....
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