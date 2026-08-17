Conn. Justices Wonder If Murder Witness Had A Deal
By Parker Quinlan ( August 17, 2026, 10:03 PM EDT) -- A divided Connecticut Supreme Court has ruled that it needs more information before it can decide whether to grant a man's habeas corpus petition that argues prosecutors in his murder case misled a jury about a key witness's leniency agreement....
Law360 is on it, so you are, too.
A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.
A Law360 subscription includes features such as
- Daily newsletters
- Expert analysis
- Mobile app
- Advanced search
- Judge information
- Real-time alerts
- 450K+ searchable archived articles
And more!
Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.