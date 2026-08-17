Law Firms See Revenue, Demand Grow In First Half Of 2026

By Anna Sanders ( August 17, 2026, 3:39 PM EDT) -- Despite rising expenses driven by artificial intelligence and return to office mandates, the legal industry is performing well in 2026, with U.S. law firms recording a double-digit jump in revenue and strong growth in demand so far this year, according to new survey results from Citi Global Wealth at Work's Law Firm Group....
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