Chattah Can't Serve As Acting Nevada US Atty, 9th Circ. Says
By Emma Cueto ( August 17, 2026, 4:36 PM EDT) -- The Ninth Circuit on Monday upheld a lower court ruling that Nevada's top prosecutor was not put in place lawfully and was barred from overseeing the criminal cases giving rise to the appeal, the latest state where courts have shut down attempts by the Trump administration to fill U.S. attorney vacancies without Senate confirmation....
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