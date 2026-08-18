Colo. House Aide Says Dem Lawmakers Forced Her Out

By Benjamin Morse ( August 18, 2026, 2:19 PM EDT) -- A former Colorado House legislative aide accused three Democratic lawmakers in state court of violating her constitutional rights by retaliating against her for criticizing the handling of her medical leave and refusing to perform campaign work, allegedly creating conditions that forced her to resign....
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