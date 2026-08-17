Altria Tells 4th Circ. ITC Patent Cases Are Unconstitutional

By Lauren Berg ( August 17, 2026, 11:29 PM EDT) -- The U.S. International Trade Commission cannot constitutionally resolve a private patent dispute or bar the importation and domestic sales of an infringing party, Altria told the Fourth Circuit on Monday, asking the appellate court to block the vaping patent case Juul has brought before the ITC....
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