Del. DOJ Says Saul Ewing Bill Ruling Put It In 'Untenable' Spot

By Rose Krebs ( August 18, 2026, 2:59 PM EDT) -- Delaware's Department of Justice wants the state's high court to undo a ruling allowing the ACLU to obtain Saul Ewing LLP invoices for work on a federal lawsuit over prison medical care, saying the decision puts "a new burden of proof on agencies" when dealing with public records requests....
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