3 NY Injury Firms Get Uber's RICO Suit Tossed
By Lauren Berg ( August 17, 2026, 11:45 PM EDT) -- A New York federal judge threw out Uber Technologies Inc.'s lawsuit accusing three personal injury law firms of conspiring with physicians and exploiting passengers to pursue fake or exaggerated injury claims in order to strongarm settlement payouts from the ride-hailing giant....
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