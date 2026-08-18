Author Says Consulting Firm Stole Leadership Programs

By Zach Dupont ( August 18, 2026, 7:23 PM EDT) -- An author and executive leadership keynote speaker claimed in Colorado federal court Tuesday that the consulting firm he used to work with stole his copyrighted educational content after terminating a 15-year working relationship, according to the complaint....
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