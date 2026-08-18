Exchanges Ask SEC To Delay Trade-Through Rule Withdrawal

By Jessica Corso ( August 18, 2026, 7:35 PM EDT) -- Some of the largest stock exchanges are urging the SEC to hold off on eliminating a rule that prohibits exchanges from executing trades at lower prices than the best displayed price available on other exchanges, saying the agency should first consider how the rule's elimination could impact broader market structure....
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