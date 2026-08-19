Jones Day Adds Former McGuireWoods Litigator In Pittsburgh
By James Boyle ( August 19, 2026, 3:45 PM EDT) -- An attorney specializing in representing financial institutions in state and federal litigation matters has moved her practice to Jones Day's Pittsburgh office after more than 10 years with McGuireWoods LLP....
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