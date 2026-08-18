NCUA Board Left Sitting Empty As Trump Pick Waits In Wings

By Jon Hill ( August 18, 2026, 7:22 PM EDT) -- The National Credit Union Administration has entered its second week with an empty governing board, an unusual leadership vacuum that could limit the agency's ability to take certain formal actions until President Donald Trump's newly confirmed board pick assumes office....
Law360 is on it, so you are, too.
A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.
A Law360 subscription includes features such as
- Daily newsletters
- Expert analysis
- Mobile app
- Advanced search
- Judge information
- Real-time alerts
- 450K+ searchable archived articles
And more!
Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.