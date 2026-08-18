DC Circ. Revives Part Of Fight Over Braille-Free Drug Label
By Bonnie Eslinger ( August 18, 2026, 10:17 PM EDT) -- The D.C. Circuit on Tuesday partially vacated a lower court judgment that had upheld the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's approval of a label without braille for Teva Pharmaceuticals' generic version of a drug often prescribed to blind people....
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