Atty, Son Charged In Probe Of Alleged Penn State Drug Ring

By Rose Krebs ( August 19, 2026, 4:54 PM EDT) -- An equity partner based in Meyer Darragh Buckler Bebenek & Eck PLLC's Pittsburgh office has been charged with tampering with evidence and obstructing an investigation in connection with an alleged cocaine ring at Penn State University that allegedly involved his son, according to news reports....
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