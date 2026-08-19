USPTO Says Patent Atty's Suit Shouldn't Stop Discipline Case

By Theresa Schliep ( August 19, 2026, 7:25 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Patent and Trademark Office has said an Ohio federal court shouldn't pause professional discipline proceedings against an attorney while he sues the agency, saying he's likely to fail with his suit challenging the fact that a judge from another agency is overseeing his discipline case....
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