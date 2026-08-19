Davis Wright Vets Scolded: Don't Tell Foes 'How To Run Firm'

By Jeff Overley ( August 19, 2026, 11:31 PM EDT) -- Davis Wright Tremaine LLP veterans have failed to dodge six-figure sanctions in a prominent discovery donnybrook, and a California magistrate judge added invective to the financial injury, lambasting "troubling" omissions in case citations and heavy-handed "nitpicking" akin to commandeering an adversary's law firm....
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