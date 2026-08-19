Munich Re To Acquire US Cyber Insurtech In $575M Deal
By Joel Poultney ( August 19, 2026, 1:52 PM BST) -- Reinsurance giant Munich Re said Wednesday it has agreed to acquire U.S.-based cyber insurance security company At-Bay in a $575 million deal. ...
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