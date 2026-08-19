Sidley-Led PE Firm To Bid £545M For UK Auto Software Biz
By Dawood Fakhir ( August 19, 2026, 2:48 PM BST) -- Pinewood.AI said Wednesday that it has agreed to be acquired by U.S. private equity firm Ridgeview Partners LLC for approximately £545 million ($739 million) in a deal that will delist it from the London Stock Exchange....
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