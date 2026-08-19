SCOTUSblog Founder Goldstein Seeks Release During Appeal

By Rachel Rippetoe ( August 19, 2026, 2:58 PM EDT) -- SCOTUSblog founder Thomas Goldstein on Tuesday asked to be released from federal custody while he appeals his 12 tax and mortgage fraud convictions and a six-year prison sentence, saying he is not a flight risk and it would be a "grave injustice" for him to begin a sentence he believes will eventually get axed....
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