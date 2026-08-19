Canadian Enforcers Move To Block Nortera's Green Giant Deal
By Matthew Perlman ( August 19, 2026, 5:17 PM EDT) -- Canada's antitrust enforcer said Wednesday it will seek to block Nortera Foods' planned acquisition of the Green Giant and Le Sieur brands in the country from B&G Foods over concerns that the deal could lead to higher prices....
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