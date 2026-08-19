Ohio Urges 6th Circ. To Allow Hemp Reclassification

By Sam Reisman ( August 19, 2026, 3:44 PM EDT) -- The state of Ohio urged the Sixth Circuit on Wednesday to reverse a lower court's decision halting enforcement of a new state law that reclassified hemp products as marijuana, accusing the hemp companies who sought the injunction of pushing an "aggressive theory" of the case....
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