Ex-Sheriff's Workers Urge Court Not To Toss Retaliation Suit
By Rachel Konieczny ( August 19, 2026, 8:26 PM EDT) -- Former employees of a Colorado county's sheriff's office urged a federal judge not to toss their lawsuit claiming the county fired and criminally prosecuted them for raising concerns about misconduct by the sheriff and former undersheriff, saying they faced "a repeated pattern of retaliation" for exercising their First Amendment rights....
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