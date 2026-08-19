CFTC Seek Input On Derivatives To Hedge AI Costs

By Jessica Corso ( August 19, 2026, 5:27 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission is calling for expert feedback on a new type of derivative contract that could offer companies a way to hedge the cost of artificial intelligence development, with the agency's leader saying Wednesday that the market could help the country "win the AI race."...
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