TTAB's Nike Ruling Highlights Trademark Filing Pitfalls

By Jazmyn Ferguson, Steve Trubac and Mark Paskar ( September 1, 2026, 3:59 PM EDT) -- Long before it became one of the most recognized brands in the world, Nike operated under a different name: Blue Ribbon Sports. That name became the centerpiece of a five-year trademark opposition the Trademark Trial and Appeal Board resolved on May 29....
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