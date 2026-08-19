Nutter Leader Eyes Fla. Growth, AI-Driven Billing Shift

By Chris Villani ( August 19, 2026, 3:59 PM EDT) -- After overseeing Nutter McClennen & Fish LLP's expansion into New York City, California and Hawaii, co-managing partner Michael Scott is setting his sights on extending the firm's footprint into Florida within the next year and leveraging the power of artificial intelligence to lower clients' bills....
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