Sinema Says Brief Signal Chat Can't Anchor NC Affair Suit
By Hayley Fowler ( August 19, 2026, 7:08 PM EDT) -- A single exchange on the encrypted messaging app Signal became the focal point of former Arizona U.S. Sen. Kyrsten Sinema's testimony on Wednesday as she sought to convince a North Carolina federal judge that she cannot be hauled into court in the Tar Heel state over an affair — which she declined to characterize as a "passionate" romance — she had with her married security guard....
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