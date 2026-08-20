SEC Won't Lift Trading Suspension On Chinese Biotech Firm
By Sarah Jarvis ( August 20, 2026, 7:50 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission has upheld Nasdaq's decision to delist the stock of Shineco Inc. after the Chinese biotech firm repeatedly violated the exchange's listing requirements, rejecting the company's arguments that a Nasdaq hearing panel reached its decision too quickly and did not properly consider plans for new operations at Shineco....
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