DOJ Touts 'Targeted' Probes In Sales Software Merger OK

By Bryan Koenig ( August 19, 2026, 7:00 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Justice said Wednesday it had closed an in-depth review into a sales tracking software merger, mollified by the likelihood of artificial intelligence-enabled competition, in an announcement touting the use of "targeted" scrutiny to end the probe quickly....
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