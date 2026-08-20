Dentons Hires Longtime K&L Gates Healthcare Lawyer

By Jack Rodgers ( August 20, 2026, 4:24 PM EDT) -- Dentons has hired a K&L Gates LLP healthcare partner and office managing partner who spent more than 17 years at that firm advising pharmaceutical, biotechnology, medical device and other life sciences clients on regulatory, compliance and transactional matters....
Law360 is on it, so you are, too.
A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.
A Law360 subscription includes features such as
- Daily newsletters
- Expert analysis
- Mobile app
- Advanced search
- Judge information
- Real-time alerts
- 450K+ searchable archived articles
And more!
Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.