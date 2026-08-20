Eastman Among 16 Calif. Attys Disbarred In Q2 2026

By Emily Sawicki ( August 20, 2026, 3:43 PM EDT) -- The State Bar of California removed the licenses of 16 attorneys between April and June of this year over a broad spectrum of ethical breaches ranging from the high-profile case of John Eastman attempting to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election, to a lawyer found to be in possession of child sex abuse images....
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