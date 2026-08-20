TikTok's Ex-Legal Head Made Racist Comments, Suit Says
By Bonnie Eslinger ( August 20, 2026, 8:31 PM EDT) -- TikTok and its former head of global legal operations have been accused in a California state court lawsuit of harassment and discrimination based on race and sex by a former legal department employee who claims the executive subjected her and other nonwhite colleagues to an "unrelenting campaign of harassment."...
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